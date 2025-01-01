Proud Waterlogic Master Distributor

Water Filtration Solutions for Business

Crystal Pro POU Water Cooler

Upgrade your workplace with the Crystal Pro Point-of-Use (POU) Water Cooler, designed to provide pure, fresh, and clean water directly from your existing water supply. Eliminate the need for plastic water bottles while ensuring a consistent flow of great-tasting water, filtered to remove contaminants and impurities.

The Crystal Pro is available with advanced reverse osmosis (RO) filtration for even greater purification. With affordable monthly pricing, starting at $39.95 per unit and $49.95 for the RO option, you'll enjoy comprehensive services that include quarterly cleaning, yearly filter changes, and service calls to ensure your system runs at peak performance.

Contact Us Today