Proud Waterlogic Master Distributor

Providing top-quality water solutions for businesses across Michiana.
Water Filtration Solutions for Business
Crystal Pro POU Water Cooler
Upgrade your workplace with the Crystal Pro Point-of-Use (POU) Water Cooler, designed to provide pure, fresh, and clean water directly from your existing water supply. Eliminate the need for plastic water bottles while ensuring a consistent flow of great-tasting water, filtered to remove contaminants and impurities.
The Crystal Pro is available with advanced reverse osmosis (RO) filtration for even greater purification. With affordable monthly pricing, starting at $39.95 per unit and $49.95 for the RO option, you'll enjoy comprehensive services that include quarterly cleaning, yearly filter changes, and service calls to ensure your system runs at peak performance.
WL Ice 900 Water Cooler
Discover the ultimate ice and water solution with the WL Ice 900, a perfect combination of advanced technology and sleek design for busy workplaces. This dispenser provides fresh, purified water and crystal-clear ice with daily ice production of up to 44 pounds and additional storage of 8 pounds, ensuring a continuous supply for your team.
Equipped with reverse osmosis filtration, the WL Ice 900 effectively removes contaminants like nitrates, pesticides, and arsenic, delivering the highest water quality where it matters most. It’s ideal for environments with uncertain water quality or high demand, making it the top choice for busy offices.
Advanced Water Filtration for Business
WL3 In-tank UV Water Dispenser
Enhance your workspace with the WL3 In-tank UV Water Dispenser from Waterlogic®, designed for reliable, high-quality water with cutting-edge filtration and sanitization technology. This system connects directly to your existing water supply, delivering fresh, purified water with the convenience of a bottle-free setup.
The WL3 utilizes high-performance filtration certified to stringent standards, ensuring each glass is free from impurities. Additionally, it features in-tank UV sanitization to eliminate waterborne microorganisms, complemented by BioCote® antimicrobial protection on key surfaces to prevent bacteria and mold buildup. With options for cold, sparkling, ambient, hot, and extra-hot water, the WL3 is adaptable for various workplace needs.
Monthly rental options are available, with full-service maintenance, quarterly cleaning, annual filter replacements, and service calls included to keep your dispenser operating at peak performance.